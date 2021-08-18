Hospital campaigners are inviting people to join them in a gathering tonight (Wednesday) to mark the fifth anniversary of the closure of Grantham A&E overnight.

The gathering has been organised by a group of dedicated campaigners and will take place in front of the hospital this evening from 5pm until 7pm.

It was five years ago this week that United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) made the decision to temporarily change the opening hours at Grantham A&E due to a severe shortage of middle grade doctors at Lincoln and Boston A&Es.

Hospital campaigners pictured in 2018.

The unit was downgraded to an urgent treatment centre (UTC) during the pandemic as part of a bid by ULHT to make it Covid-19 free and increase elective surgery there. The A&E service was reinstated in June.

Since A&E closed overnight in August 2016, the determined campaigners have stood outside the hospital entrance every Wednesday to hold vigils.

Melissa Darcey of campaign group Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, paid tribute to the incredible efforts of those attending the vigils over the years and is appealing for more people to join them tonight.

She said: "For five whole years, each week, our amazing vigilers have stood outside our local hospital to raise awareness of this closure and the risk to people's lives.

"We really would love to invite anyone who is still passionate about saving our services to come and see us for a friendly chat and to reflect on what we have lost and more importantly what we can still fight for

"Is Anyone Listening Lincolnshire, Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire and SOSGrantham Hospital is still fighting to restore all of our services lost, and we welcome anyone who wishes to help and support us."