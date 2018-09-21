Campaigner's calling for a 'People's Vote' will be at Grantham market tomorrow, spreading a Pro-European Union message.

Members of the Lincolnshire European Movement, supported by the Stamford Rainbow Coalition for Europe, will have a stall from 9am to 3pm at the Westgate end of the market.

Branch chair John Bland said the stall has been arranged following reports in the Grantham Journal that UKIP activists were abused by supporters of the European Union, when they recently held stalls in Grantham and Stamford.

"We do not endorse such behaviour, but the reported reaction has encouraged us to test the current mood in Grantham using the Brexitometer concept that has been so popular throughout the country."

Recently, the campaigners were in Stamford, which based on the Brexitometer, reportedly showed support for staying in the EU.

Mr Bland added: "We are expecting couple of activists from the London area to join us who are keen to discover why the leave vote in the 2016 referendum in the Grantham area was so strong and to engage with the public in a hope to build bridges."

During the 2016 EU Referendum, South Kesteven voted around 60 per cent 'Leave.'

Grantham & Stamford MP Nick Boles supported 'Remain.'