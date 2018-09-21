Anti-Brexit campaigners at Grantham market
Campaigner's calling for a 'People's Vote' will be at Grantham market tomorrow, spreading a Pro-European Union message.
Members of the Lincolnshire European Movement, supported by the Stamford Rainbow Coalition for Europe, will have a stall from 9am to 3pm at the Westgate end of the market.
Branch chair John Bland said the stall has been arranged following reports in the Grantham Journal that UKIP activists were abused by supporters of the European Union, when they recently held stalls in Grantham and Stamford.
"We do not endorse such behaviour, but the reported reaction has encouraged us to test the current mood in Grantham using the Brexitometer concept that has been so popular throughout the country."
Recently, the campaigners were in Stamford, which based on the Brexitometer, reportedly showed support for staying in the EU.
Mr Bland added: "We are expecting couple of activists from the London area to join us who are keen to discover why the leave vote in the 2016 referendum in the Grantham area was so strong and to engage with the public in a hope to build bridges."
During the 2016 EU Referendum, South Kesteven voted around 60 per cent 'Leave.'
Grantham & Stamford MP Nick Boles supported 'Remain.'
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.