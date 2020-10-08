Call for SKDC job cuts to wait until pandemic ends
Published: 17:00, 08 October 2020
“Officers have worked so hard to mitigate the effects of this virus – what a way to repay them.”
This was the comment of a councillor who called for a corporate restructure of South Kesteven District Council to be postponed during a full council meeting.
Councillors were asked on Thursday to approve a restructure that aims to save the council £300,000 annually. This is likely to see jobs cut and salaries affected.