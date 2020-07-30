Grantham Museum is seeking volunteers as it looks to reopen.

The team hopes to fill a number of roles including board secretary and treasurer, as well as general volunteering roles to help keep the museum open and ensure public safety in keeping with guidelines.

Director of fund-raising Amanda Schonhut said: “We are very excited to be in a position to welcome the public back to the museum. We have been working hard behind the scenes to rejuvenate our existing exhibitions, to add to our new permanent exhibit for Pc Edith Smith, as well as giving the museum itself a really deep clean and a much-needed ‘facelift’ ready for when we open.