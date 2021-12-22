Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Call goes out for community groups in South Kesteven to apply for funding

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:36, 22 December 2021
 | Updated: 15:37, 22 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Projects and initiatives that benefit local people are being urged to submit a bid for their share of grant support from South Kesteven District Council.

The Community Fund grant scheme will close its current run on February 26 – and applications must be received by then.

Groups and organisations that work to benefit residents can apply for grants of up to £5,000. There is also a small grant scheme for projects requiring up to £2,000.

South Kesteven District Council (1973278)
South Kesteven District Council (1973278)

Projects that tackle loneliness, social or rural isolation, mental health and wellbeing are especially welcomed, although support is on offer to a wide range of community projects.

Recent successful bids secured a £4,300 grant for replacement play equipment at Caythorpe Playing Field, and a £2,220 contribution toward a wooden greenhouse for a community garden run by Don’t Lose Hope in Bourne.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet member for communities said: “The Community Fund grants scheme is a popular and very much appreciated source of income to a wide range of groups that support our local residents.

“It’s an important way for SKDC to support great initiatives already under way to help people in need so I would encourage anyone interested to apply now so they can get their bid to us before the deadline.”

Applications for projects over £2,000 can request up to 80% of the total cost to a maximum of £5,000. The other 20% must be contributed from elsewhere, of which 10% can be from 'in-kind' volunteering or materials.

Organisations applying to the small grants scheme can request up to 100% of the total project costs.

For further information and an application form, email communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE