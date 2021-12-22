Projects and initiatives that benefit local people are being urged to submit a bid for their share of grant support from South Kesteven District Council.

The Community Fund grant scheme will close its current run on February 26 – and applications must be received by then.

Groups and organisations that work to benefit residents can apply for grants of up to £5,000. There is also a small grant scheme for projects requiring up to £2,000.

South Kesteven District Council (1973278)

Projects that tackle loneliness, social or rural isolation, mental health and wellbeing are especially welcomed, although support is on offer to a wide range of community projects.

Recent successful bids secured a £4,300 grant for replacement play equipment at Caythorpe Playing Field, and a £2,220 contribution toward a wooden greenhouse for a community garden run by Don’t Lose Hope in Bourne.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet member for communities said: “The Community Fund grants scheme is a popular and very much appreciated source of income to a wide range of groups that support our local residents.

“It’s an important way for SKDC to support great initiatives already under way to help people in need so I would encourage anyone interested to apply now so they can get their bid to us before the deadline.”

Applications for projects over £2,000 can request up to 80% of the total cost to a maximum of £5,000. The other 20% must be contributed from elsewhere, of which 10% can be from 'in-kind' volunteering or materials.

Organisations applying to the small grants scheme can request up to 100% of the total project costs.

For further information and an application form, email communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk