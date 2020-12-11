The decision by the district council to underwrite a ceremony to unveil the statue of Margaret Thatcher in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, could be ‘called in’ by a councillor.

Councillor Ashley Baxter says the decision, taken by the cabinet of South Kesteven District Council, to set aside £100,000 to underwrite the event, was taken without proper discussion by the council.

Coun Baxter, an Independent member representing Market and West Deeping,has asked for the decision to be called inwhich, if successful, could mean it will be reviewed.

Coun Ashley Baxter (21625991)

In a message to SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford, Coun Baxter said: “On behalf of a number of Members, I would like to ‘call in’ the decision made at Cabinet on Tuesday concerning the so-called ‘Public Realm Improvements’.

“This decision has been taken entirely by local members of the Conservative party without even a proper opportunity for discussion, let alone a vote, from members of other political parties or Independents.

Coun Baxter’s request is supported by four other district councillors - Louise Clack,Phil Dilks, Lee Steptoe andAmanda Wheeler.

The statue will be on a high plinth to protect it from vandals (43324820)

SKDC says Coun Baxter’s request is being considered but it will make no further comment at the moment.