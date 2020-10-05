A motion calling for free car parking for owners of low-emission vehicles in council car parks has been made.

Councillor Virginia Moran called on South Kesteven District Council to grant free car parking in council car parks for ultra-low emission vehicles with green registration plates, to run initially for six months before it is reviewed. But the motion was amended, meaning that any decision will be deferred.

Coun Moran, an Independent councillor representing Market and West Deeping, said: "I thought with us putting things in place towards being greener and cleaner, that this was an ideal opportunity to encourage people towards buying an electric vehicle. If you are employed full-time and you are paying £5 a day for your car parking that's £1,000 you are looking at saving. I thought this would be a good thing to add to our green portfolio."