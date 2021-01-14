An Allington man has highlighted a problem with fly-tipping at Gonerby Moor.

Graham Matthews says he informed South Kesteven District Council about the problem weeks ago.

Pictures he sent to the Journal show the remains of a caravan surrounded by rubbish and debris at the side of the approach road to Downtown, coming from the north.

Flytipping at Gonerby Moor near Downtown. (43952769)

The caravan was used by travellers until they were moved on.

Mr Matthews told the Journal: “I informed SKDC of the situation some weeks ago. To be fair I do not know whose responsibility the site comes under. However, someone should sort the mess out.

“The travellers were eventually moved on. This took many months to accomplish, the main area was secured and entry made very difficult. Unfortunately a caravan was left behind to be vandalised and the rubbish continually added to.

“I suggest that whoever is responsible for the site should clean it up, improve security with a complete fence and place a camera with direct surveillance in the copse across from the site.

“Anyone caught dumping should be hit very hard with the full weight of the law.”

South Kesteven District Council told the Journal that it is aware of this incident of fly-tipping and will be clearing the waste and removing the caravan. Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “This is another example of antisocial behaviour which ruins the environment.

“I would ask anyone who has travelled past this stretch to think back and let us know if they have seen anything that would help bring to account whoever dumped this mess.”

Anyone using a waste carrier should check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier