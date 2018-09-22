Heritage comes alive in South Kesteven website
Anyone with an interest in heritage is asked to look at the Heritage Alive website.
Economic development company InvestSK launched the website this summer as part of its cultural and artistic ambitions.
InvestSK’s strategic lead Steve Bowyer told last Thursday’s meeting of SKDC’s culture and visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee that the website is a “fantastic resource” and is about “celebrating heritage.”
The website contains details of the heritage attractions in South Kesteven, an image library of old photos, information on attracting funding and resources for heritage projects, a volunteer notice board, event listings, plus blog posts and stories about the district’s heritage and historic people.
People and organisations can contribute to the website as well.
Mr Bowyer said: “It’s not just about buildings but what we are as a community.”
“A website sounds dry but this is quite dynamic. It’s a really valuable resource.”
Heritage Alive can be found at www.heritagealive.co.uk
