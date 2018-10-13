St Wulfram’s may soon rock to the sound of a ‘punk choir’.

Grantham man Declan Hill devised the idea when lying in hospital and wondered what would make him feel better when out of hospital.

Declan said: “I want to sing songs but I don’t want to sing Gilbert and Sullivan like most choirs are.”

In his bid, he took part in last month’s Pitch Pot at St Wulfram’s Church, a regular gathering where people compete for a pot of cash that they contribute towards to use for social or community projects.

The 51-year-old is a TV script writer and tutor. Ipswich-born, he came to Grantham 10 years ago and now lives on Rushcliffe Road.

He is a fan of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, The Jam, Paul Weller, Slade, Big Country and the sounds of 1978-82.

During his ‘pitch’, he made participants sing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Declan did not win but he enjoyed promoting his choir which he believes will help people regardless of talent.

He added: “I’m not a dress-code person. If people want to wear punk, that’s fine, as long as they don’t wear swastikas.When the choir starts, it’s less nice shirts and fancies and more new boots and panties!”

Pitchpot was Declan’s first attempt to launch the choir and he says people have shown interest. He plans to promote it at the Grantham Beer Festival this week and have a social night.

“Let’s sit down in a pub. One other person is the start of a choir,” said Declan.

Father Stuart Cradduck, who hosted the September Pitch Pot event, said: “Good luck to Declan in his efforts to make it happen. We would love to see him perform at the church.”

The next Great Grantham Pitch Pot is at 7.15pm on Thursday, November 22, at St Wulfram’s.

Declan can be contacted at declan_hill@hotmail.com