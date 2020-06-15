Home   News   Article

'Socially distanced' protest to take place today outside Grantham Hospital

By Marie Bond
Published: 09:21, 15 June 2020
 | Updated: 09:22, 15 June 2020

A “socially distanced” gathering will take place today (Monday) to protest against the "temporary" downgrade of Grantham's A&E department.

Organisers of the Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital (F4GH) campaign group will hold the demonstration in the hospital car parks on Monday at 12.30pm.

They are asking those who attend to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, as well as bring banners to “show your love for our hospital” and chalk.

