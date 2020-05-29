A Victorian building for sale in Grantham has a rich history as a former school and it is hoped it will be preserved.

The Old School House, in Station Road East, which was most recently used as an indoor market and antiques centre, is being marketed by Savills for purchase or rent.

The building was opened in 1884 as Spitalgate School for both girls and boys, and was expanded in 1886 to include a department for infants.