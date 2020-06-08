Call to veterans and Armed Forces community to line route as respects are paid to late Grantham D-Day hero Frank Northing
Published: 16:48, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 16:49, 08 June 2020
Respects will be paid tomorrow (Tuesday) at the funeral of D-Day hero Frank Northing, who sadly passed away last month.
A call has sounded for veterans and Armed Forces personnel to line the route to Frank's funeral to honour the late veteran.
The funeral will take place at 10.30am in Grantham Crematorium Chapel.
