Calling all budding Grantham writers!

Budding young wordsmiths will get the chance to show off their creative talents in celebration of this year’s royal wedding.

The Rotary Club of Grantham is inviting pupils from local schools to put pen to paper for a poetry competition to celebrate the future wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

The club is running a local heat of a competition launched by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland to mark the occasion. The contest is being run in addition to the well-established and successful Young Writer competition promoted by Rotary International.

The Grantham club is inviting local schools, youth groups and individuals to enter the competition, which has two age groups: seven-11 and 12-17.

Chairman, community Service and youth committee for Rotary Club of Grantham, Ken Ackroyd, said: “Every year Rotary runs a Young Writer’s competition. However, this year, we have decided to run another ‘one off’ competition which will run in parallel to our annual competition. It is an excellent opportunity for our local schoolchildren to become engaged with what promises to be one of the major national events of the year and to raise the profile of the town.”

The title of the competition is ‘A Poem for the Wedding of (Prince) Harry and Meghan (Markle)’.

Winning entries from the Grantham area will be submitted to be considered against entries from other clubs within the district. The two winning poems from each district will be sent to Prince Harry and Meghan with a letter from the RIBI President. Appropriate recognition and reward will be given at each stage to the winners.

Ken added: “I hope that this competition will capture the imagination of the local community and that it could lead to one or more of the district’s young people being given national recognition for their effort.”

Requests for application forms and details should be sent to Ken Ackroyd at Granthamrotaryyoungwriter@gmail.com. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, March 7. Applications should include the writer’s name, age, school or youth group with contact details.