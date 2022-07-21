Residents of a council housing complex have called for CCTV to be installed to help fight crime in their area.

Residents of Riverside flats in Welham Street, Grantham, complained of drug dealing, theft, burglary and anti-social behaviour when they met members of South Kesteven District Council housing team.

Residents called for the extension of the town centre CCTV system to make them feel safer.

Riverside Flats, Welham Street. (6579926)

District and county councillor Ray Wootten, who represents the area, said he supported the call for CCTV. He said: “The use of such systems reduce the incidents of recorded crime by acting as a deterrent to offenders who can be identified and arrested.

“They also reduce the fear of crime, making areas feel safe for residents. Currently CCTV is monitored 24/7 in the town centre which has led to a large number of arrests. The last yearly figure was 545 across the district.”

Councillor Wootten, a retired police officer, added: “If you are leaving your home unoccupied this summer please consider letting your neighbour or friend know and ask them to keep a close eye on your property. If you can afford one, get an alarm fitted, as crime on average increases by 10 per cent during the summer months and any suspicious activity should be reported to the police immediately.”

SKDC cabinet member for housing and property, Robert Reid, said: “Our regular meetings with tenants provide a useful and important source of feedback and discussion and we are grateful to everyone who works with us in such a positive way to resolve issues related to where they live.

“We are working to address the behaviour of a small number of people in this locality to help everyone feel safer. We will explore further action here, working with internal and external partners such as our housing team and Lincolnshire Police.

“However, installing cameras in a residential area would require a strong evidence base to support the investment required.”