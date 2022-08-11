A bus stop which hasn’t been used for years has been branded an “eyesore and a continued danger to road users” by a councillor.

South Kesteven District Councillor Ian Selby (Unaligned) wants to see the shelter on Harrowby Lane in Grantham removed to improve road safety.

The busy junction has seen a number of accidents, and he fears that the bus stop could be blocking drivers’ view.

An unused bus shelter on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, which a councillor would like to see removed to improve road safety Photo: Submitted (58581635)

The shelter reportedly hasn’t been part of a bus route for several years.

Lincolnshire County Council say they are planning to remove it and are currently looking into the costs.

Coun Selby said: “I have been campaigning for several years now to get this bus shelter relocated to a safer and more useful location.

“Despite several assurances by the County Council that it would be removed, it just remains as an eyesore and a continued danger to road users.

“Whoever put it there in the first place, clearly had no sense of road safety. It has been nothing more than an advertising board that puts profit before safety.

“The problem is for the traffic coming out of Princess Drive and for them turning right. You can not see the approaching traffic along Harrowby Lane, and it’s even more hazardous at busy times of the day, and it was even worse when the bus shelter was on the bus route as people waiting for buses also blocked the view.

“There has been many minor accidents at this junction, and also one accident I recall just a few years ago where a car overturned and crashed into the railings next to the Co-operative Store, however it’s difficult to prove cause of any such accidents.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said the council was working on the removal.

“I am aware of the request to remove the bus shelter on Harrowby Lane outside the Methodist church, which is one of the bus shelters we’ve taken over from JC Deceaux,” he said.

“At this stage, officers have actioned this and are awaiting costs. They have also been in touch with local county councillor to seek their support.”