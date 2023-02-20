Speed cameras across Lincolnshire have caught out tens of thousands of drivers in the last three years - and data has revealed the cameras which clocked the most.

There were 266,866 speeding offences recorded in the county from January 1, 2020, until December 31, 2022 - 116,821 of which were in the Grantham area.

Data released by Lincolnshire Police following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request listed 33 speed cameras with the largest number of speeding offences, eight of which are in the town and surrounding area.

The speed camera on the A1 northbound at Barrowby Thorns. Image: Google Maps (61774614)

This includes one temporary camera that was situated on the A1 north and southbound near the Gorse Road fly over. This recorded data only in 2020 and 2021 due to roadworks taking place.

Those eight cameras recorded 43.78 per cent of all speeding offences within the time period.

The temporary Vector speed camera on the A1 recorded the most speeding offences combined in 2020 and 2021, with a total of 95,655.

This included 69,398 in 2020 and 26,257 in 2021.

Of the 69,398 in 2020, 1,274 were prosecuted, 57,132 attended a speed awareness course and 10,992 accepted a conditional offer.

In 2021, 26,257 offences were recorded at this camera, with 345 prosecuted, 21,657 sent on a speed awareness course and 4,255 accepted a conditional offer.

Of the seven other permanent speed cameras in the area, the A1 Barrowby Thorns (northbound) camera recorded 16,997 speeding offences, making it the highest in the Grantham area - and second highest in the county - for recorded offences.

Of these, 5,405 were in 2020 with 376 prosecutions. In 2021, the total was 5,256 with 270 motorists prosecuted and in 2022 the total was 6,336 with 300 prosecuted.

Also featuring in the list are:

A17 Leadenham bypass with 1,338 offences - 308 in 2020, 505 in 2021 and 525 in 2022;

Gonerby Road, Grantham with 1,144 offences - 304 in 2020, 280 in 2021 and 560 in 2022;

A52 near Barrowby with 946 offences - 183 in 2020, 443 in 2021 and 320 in 2022;

A52 near Welby with 384 offences - 364 in 2020, 16 in 2021 and four in 2022;

A1 Great Ponton to Colsterworth with 240 offences - all recorded in 2020;

A15 near Aswarby with 117 offences - 16 in 2020, nine in 2021 and 92 in 2022.

Steve Batchelor, senior manager at the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said speeding is one of the key factors in collisions.

He said: “Far too many people have lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads.

"Every single life represents an unimaginable tragedy for the friends and family of those involved. Speeding is one of the main contributory factors in collisions where people die or are seriously injured on our roads.

"We make no apology for enforcing the speed limits. It is one of the things our communities ask us to focus on."

There are three types of speed cameras used across Lincolnshire, including Vector cameras, which measure a vehicle's speed between two locations.

There are also GATSO cameras, which use radar technology to detect a speeding vehicle and also average speed cameras, which measure a vehicle’s speed using several cameras over a longer distance.

Average speed cameras can be found on the A1 between Great Ponton and Colsterworth and along the A52 from Grantham towards Boston.