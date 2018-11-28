Grantham trainee chartered accountant Cameron Hoggan is running the London Marathon next April in honour of his grandpa Roger Cross.

The 21-year-old, who works for Duncan & Toplis, says when Roger died in 2008 due to unforseen circumstances, the unexpected death of the 71-year-old was very traumatic for the whole family.

Cameron said: “It was a condition no-one knew was there.He just dropped one day.”

Roger, whose career was in the Royal Navy, undertook much charity work for the British Red Cross, and was ‘involved with’ Grantham’s Kings School, amid other groups.

On his JustGiving page Cameron has posted: “His lifetime of charitable work is nothing short of inspiring, and in trying to fill this void I have thrown myself into the deep end.”

To date, Cameron is almost halfway towards a £5,000 target, which he accepts will be extremely challenging.

To help, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cameron-hoggan