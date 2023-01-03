A campaign aimed at inspiring walking and cycling in the county has been launched.

The new year will be welcomed by many as the opportunity to try something new - and to blow off the Christmas cobwebs.

With that in mind, #StrideAndRide, has been rolled out across Lincolnshire.

Active Lincolnshire has launched a new campaign (stock image)

Working alongside the Let’s Move Lincolnshire campaign, #StrideAndRide has been created to motivate residents to walk, cycle and get involved in lower-intensity sports such as netball or walking football locally, inspiring people to move more and get involved in activities and events across the county.

Upcoming organised events in the local area include cycling, indoor bowls and virtual fitness classes.

Emma Tatlow, CEO of Active Lincolnshire, said: “By creating greater awareness about the benefits of walking and cycling and the options to do so in Lincolnshire, #StrideAndRide hopes to inspire people to move more, through signposting to activities, events and providing ideas and motivation.”

Information upcoming events is available at www.letsmovelincolnshire.com/strideandride

Grantham area activities include walking and walking netball.