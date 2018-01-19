Campaign by Grantham residents aims to secure CCTV

Plans to install a new CCTV camera to help tackle anti- social behaviour in the Mallard Quarter area of Grantham are underway after a campaign by local residents.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) is currently consulting with people around the immediate area of the proposed camera location on Springfield Road.

Neighbours living on the nearby Bovis Homes Mallard Quarter development are positive about the potential plans after setting up a committee and a Facebook group to collectively tackle any issues affecting the area, including the play park on Springfield Road, which has recently reopened after being closed for several months due to ongoing acts of vandalism.

David Thomas, who has lived on the estate for two years, is hopeful that the camera will have a positive impact for people living nearby.

Damage to the fence at the front of the Mallard Quarter development caused by a lorry reversing.

He said: “I’m fully in favour of such monitoring because it will cover a number of existing problems for example overheight lorries reversing away from the low bridge and causing damage to the fencing. It should also capture dog walkers failing to clear up after their dogs on the grassed frontage and acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the area.”

SKDC cabinet member for finance and local ward member, councillor Adam Stokes, said: “I’m personally delighted that we are finally at this position after deciding the potential location with Lincolnshire County Council. A CCTV camera would have the benefit of deterring any anti-social behaviour in the area. We would use funding from estate developers to install the camera, which would feed into our central monitoring centre. There would also be other benefits from monitoring a wider area, and having a camera near the railway bridge would mean that we can keep an eye on local traffic flows and the problem of vehicles hitting the bridge.

“Whilst no firm dates have been set yet and we are still getting feedback from local people, we would like to have it in place by the end of April. We would also have to ensure that signage is in place informing individuals about the CCTV.

“Live monitoring allows us to inform the police if any serious issues arise and at the same time provides evidence to support further action if needed. CCTV very much assists the police in investigating any criminal activity.”

If you have any questions or wish to give any feedback, contact SKDC’s business manager for neighbourhood, Mark Jones, by emailing m.jones@southkesteven.gov.uk or 01476 406279 by Monday, January 29.