A campaign to celebrate the important role markets play in local communities and town centres is under way.

The 2022 Love Your Local Market campaign by the NABMA – the National Association of British Market Authorities – runs until June 5.

South Kesteven has a long and proud tradition of market trading spanning more than 250 years and currently hosts three outdoor markets, in Grantham, Stamford and Bourne.

A fruit and veg stall at Grantham Market, Grantham, Lincolnshire (56779269)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Con) said: “Shopping at your local market is a great way to support local businesses and having a great shopping experience there has the knock-on effect of supporting all retailers by increasing the number of people visiting town. The visitor economy is extremely valuable to the district, and a thriving local market is an local important attraction.

Grantham Market. (32579083)

“Supporting our town centres, high streets and hospitality is one of this council’s priorities. They are vital to the communities they serve and during the pandemic, SKDC was determined to protect the livelihoods of small businesses and traders.

“They also provide a great opportunity to sample local produce and a wide range of goods.”

A fruit and veg stall at Grantham Market, Lincolnshire (56779267)

Grantham market is every Saturday on Narrow Westgate, in the Market Place and Butcher's Row, with approximately 30+ traders, both casual and regular.

They include greengrocers, bakers and clothing stalls as well as a natural dog food stall, florist and food stalls.

Belvoir Bakery stall at Grantham Market, Lincolnshire (56779261)

The market trades between 8.30am and 3pm.

There is also a Farmers' Market that stands every second Saturday of the month on Butcher's Row. Details are available from the council for anyone wanting to stand on the farmers' markets.

Jelleyfish fishmongers at Grantham Market, Lincolnshire (56779263)

Elsewhere in South Kesteven, Bourne market is a small market is every Thursday in the car park immediately behind the Corn Exchange building. There are approximately 15+ traders, both casual and regular.

There is also have a smaller market on a Saturday. The market trades between the hours of 8.30am and 3pm.

Stamford market is every Friday on Broad Street and Ironmonger Street, with approximately 75+ traders, both casual and regular.

Stamford market (54980519)

A smaller market is also held every Saturday in Red Lion Square and High Street (some traders relocated to High Street due to Red Lion Square roadworks) with around 18+ traders.

This market trades between the hours of 8.30am and 3pm. You can park your car at one of the nearby car parks.

Love Your Local Market is bigger than ever as Zapp are the 2022 Campaign Sponsor #LYLM2022



Read all about our partnership with Zapp Umbrellas 👉 https://t.co/66M97PTzAD — Nabma Markets UK (@Nabma_Markets) May 19, 2022

There is also a Farmers' Market that stands every Friday on Stamford High Street.

SKDC shares regular and up-to-date information via its local markets page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/southkdcmarkets and will highlight traders and their stalls in the coming weeks.