A campaign group is calling on the town to show its love for Grantham Hospital by putting up heart posters in their windows.

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital wants people to download the 'We still love Grantham Hospital' poster off its Facebook page and put it up in their windows.

The campaign group originally started its hearts campaign in 2020 and wants to keep the momentum going in 2023 which is the 75th anniversary of the NHS and the seventh anniversary of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital.

The Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital campaign poster. (62597978)

Mel Powles, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, said: "We want people and businesses to get printing the poster, put their logo on it, and get hearts in windows and on noticeboards.

"We want people to show their love for their hospital around the 75th anniversary of the NHS which is coming up in July.

"And we want to piggy back on that anniversary and keep the momentum going until August which will mark seven years of our campaign."

Grantham Hospital (61753807)

The campaign group is planning how it will celebrate the anniversaries later in the year.

In the meantime people can go to the Facebook page, scroll down to the poster and download and print it off.

A decision was made last year to downgrade Grantham Hospital A&E to an urgent treatment centre.

Posters are also available to collect for free from the Foodbank in Greyfriars in Grantham.