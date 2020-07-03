Campaign group wants people to fill the town with hearts in support of Grantham Hospital
Published: 17:04, 03 July 2020
| Updated: 17:08, 03 July 2020
A group of health campaigners wants people to show how much they love their hospital by putting up heart posters in their windows and around the town.
Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital is kicking off the campaign and has produced several different posters which can be printed off.
The group hopes the hearts campaign will grow and be just as popular as the rainbows were in support of NHS workers during the lockdown.
