I warmly welcome our new prime minister, says Grantham MP Gareth Davies.

With Parliament back in business after the summer recess, we find ourselves at the end of a hard-fought leadership campaign and I for one am delighted it is all over. I warmly congratulate Liz Truss on her election as the party’s leader and our new prime minister.

It is hard to imagine a more challenging time for a prime minister to enter office, given the significant obstacles at home and abroad.

It is now vital that my colleagues and I in the Conservative Party unite behind our new leader in the national interest to tackle these issues head on.

We all know that rapidly rising energy bills, both for families and businesses, and inflation are causing great strain on our pockets.

In the past week, I have questioned the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, over their economic and price projections for the coming months, directly relaying the concerns which many of you have shared with me.

The new Government has been clear in its intention to help households with the cost of living through new financial support and this builds on the £37bn of support announced a few months ago.

Ultimately, this crisis has focused minds not just on the short-term pressures, but also on the long-term need to achieve greater energy independence and

balance.

Central to this is transport, and if we are going to make the transition from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles, we need more charging points.

That is why I was so pleased to see that Midlands Connect, with lead from Lincolnshire County Council, has been successful in its bid for a share of Government funding under the local electric vehicle infrastructure fund pilot. Along with just eight other local authorities nationwide, this £10m funding boost for our area will deliver 349 public charging points, supporting the equitable rollout of electric vehicle charging points across both urban and rural communities and placing our local area at the forefront of change.

While the nature of travel may be changing, we will still need roads and the A1 in particular is a vital arterial linkage not just for our area but the whole country.

Pushing National Highways, the independent body responsible for its maintenance, has been a longstanding campaign of mine and so I am delighted that they have recently announced a £4.3m funding boost for our specific stretch of the road in this constituency.

This is part of a wider investment across the Midlands which I very much welcome. With the A1 playing such an important role in the daily lives of families and local businesses, I have been pressing for improvements at every opportunity in debates and in my meetings with ministers.

I will continue to campaign for further improvements such as lengthening slip roads and closing dangerous crossovers which I know many residents have concerns about.

I fully expect these kinds of investments in our area to continue under our new prime minister and I will certainly continue to push for every step of the way.