A campaign to save one of the area's most well-loved and historic pubs has been launched with a fundraising target of up to £600,000.

The Red Lion in Stathern has been at the centre of village life for over 300 years, but sadly closed its doors in 2017.

Before its recent closure, it was an award-winning country pub, including the title AA Pub of the Year in 2011, and was loved by residents and visitors alike.

The Red Lion at Stathern. Image via Google Streetview (53071145)

In 2009, the Red Lion featured on television on The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour of Britain, and held a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand for many years.

Since closing its doors four years ago, the pub has been the subject of a planning application to convert the main building to a residential house and build seven terraced houses on the car park and garden.

This application was eventually withdrawn in the face of huge opposition. The pub has now been offered for sale. This triggered the Community Right to Bid and the Red Lion Community Group was formed to save the Red Lion.

The Red Lion Community Group is now announcing a public campaign to raise the funds needed to buy the pub and re-invent it as an outstanding community asset.

The group has been working over the past few months and is now launching their share offer at a public meeting in the War Memorial Institute Hall in Stathern on Tuesday November 23 at 7.30pm.

The group intends to raise between £350K and £600K to buy and refurbish the Red Lion.

Bridget Green, chair of the Red Lion Community Group said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to save a treasured asset."

More information can be found on www.savetheredlionstathern.com and on Facebook www.facebook.com/redlioncommunitygroup/ .