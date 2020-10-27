A leading manufacturer and supplier of artificial grass has launched a competition to win free outdoor space for schools and nurseries.

'Namgrass' launched their competition “Grass Out to Help Out” to give schools and nurseries an opportunity to nominate themselves to win free outdoor space ahead of the winter months enabling children to enjoy more freedom whilst they’re encouraged to keep two metres apart.

The winning school will receive 50 sqm of Namgrass artificial grass in addition to help and advice on installation.

Jared Gardner, sales director at Namgrass, said: “Our “Grass Out to Help Out” campaign has been launched to encourage safe play during these times.

"Playing fields are renowned for getting extremely muddy during the winter months and we know concrete outdoor areas are not always an option.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer this competition nationwide and really hope we’re able to give something back to a deserving school or nursery this October."

The nationwide competition is being rolled out across all UK primary schools and nurseries from today (Tuesday) andparents, guardians and pupils are encouraged to nominate their chosen school by emailing namgrass@thisdogbites.co.uk or DM’ing @NamgrassUK on either Facebook or Instagram with 100 words as to why their school deserves to win.

Entries close Friday, November 13, with the winner to be announced week commencing November 16.