Police have launched a campaign to ensure people are able to have a safe summer.

With thousands of Lincolnshire staycationers expected to flock to tourist hotspots during the school holidays, the #safesummer campaign has launched today (July 23) to keep visitors to the county safe.

The aim of the #safesummer campaign – which will include increased patrols in towns, cities and coastal areas, education on stay-safe apps such as What3Words and Hollie Guard, reminders of individual responsibilities, and a safer driving push – aims to ensure people feel safe and secure in venturing out in greater numbers over the summer months.

The first push begins this weekend, which will be the first weekend in 16 months since all social venues reopened across the UK.

Officers have planned for extra patrols throughout the county, worked with hospitality and nightclub venues and coastal communities through Neighbourhood Policing Teams, licensing partners, and continued partnership work with local authorities, support services and other emergency services.

The campaign also aims to tackle domestic abuse, which can increase during holidays due to issues such as increased financial and social pressures. Following the lifting of lockdown in 2020, the force received double the number of reports of domestic abuse in 24 hours.

Chief inspector Phil Vickers said: “The easing of restrictions this week has also coincided with the start of the summer holidays.

"The expected surge in staycationers this summer will mean increased demand on police services, the road networks into and out of the county, and hospitality and social venues, and the goal is to ensure that visitors, and those living and working in the county, can enjoy socialising without the restrictions we have all lived with during the last 16 months in a safe and responsible way.

“We’ve planned as much as we can, but this is a team effort and we very much need you to do your part to ensure that heading out this weekend, and over the rest of the summer, is safe and fun for all involved.

"If you are travelling to a destination, please remember to allow more time for your journey, and consider alternative times of day or routes to ease pressure on the roads, and if you are planning to enjoy the new freedoms in our hospitality venues, please drink responsibly.

“Where areas are busier, and the weather is hotter, increased patience and tolerance might be required – we were all in this together so let’s continue the journey out of it together safely and responsibly.”

Restrictions eased on Monday this week (July 19) meaning that face coverings are no longer a legal requirement and nightclubs, theatres and other venues will re-open.

However, in line with the National Police Chiefs’ Council, police officers and staff will continue wearing face coverings and are asking the public to continue to do so when visiting a police station.

CI Vickers added: "This further step out of lockdown is very welcome, but we are mindful that for many it will make them feel anxious.

"We encourage the public to think about the impact their actions may have on others.

"We are still at the height of the pandemic and covid cases are rising substantially across the county, so it is worth reading the Government’s guidance on how to stay safe.”

To contact the police call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse are available in participating pharmacies and TSB bank. For more information and advice, visit: https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/domestic-abuse/domestic-abuse/