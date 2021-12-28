A campaigner who has been threatened with a harassment charge is determined to fight for change as he claims children remain at risk on their commute to school.

Martyn Everett said Stagecoach, which runs buses to and from Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, travels through Leadenham, where, he has claimed, a narrow road causes potentially dangerous problems for both passengers and pedestrians.

He first highlighted the issues in 2018 and, nearly four years on, he said it remains a daily nightmare as little action has been taken by Stagecoach, Lincolnshire County Council or the governors of Sir William Robertson Academy.

A COLLAGE put together by Mr Everett (53766448)

“I have been threatened with school protocol, libel, yellow lines and being distasteful,” said Mr Everett, of Leadenham.

“There has also been a threat of harassment from solicitors on behalf of the school.”

Mr Everett takes issue when a school bus is forced to drive on to the pavement on Main Street to avoid other buses or HGVs.

“The chosen route is against the wishes of residents and Leadenham Parish Council,” he said.

“Leadenham High Street is subject to a weight restriction order, which does not apply to buses and is largely ignored by HGVs.

“The High Street is residential without off-street parking. There are no public parking facilities in Leadenham and the pub carpark is currently closed and being built on.

“Any request for an explanation from Stagecoach, the school and county council as to why a purpose built bypass is not used is ignored even though it is statistically a safer route.

“How can it be that a bus company can overrule the wishes of residents and Leadenham Parish Council in such a dangerous situation?

“I will continue to do anything legally possible to bring this matter to a sensible conclusion,

“I just want this almost daily nightmare to be resolved before we have yet another tragedy in this area, which an awful lot of nice people put an awful lot of effort into improving it.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach East Midlands said: “We have previously addressed residents’ concerns about this particular bus route in Newark, which runs through Leadenham High Street, and want to reassure them again that this is a registered route which has been assessed as acceptable for use by the local council and relevant authorities.

“The safety of our passengers and drivers is our utmost priority and we welcome customer feedback into how we can improve our services.

“We will continue to monitor the route and work closely with our partners.”

Lincolnshire County Council and Sir William Robertson Academy were also approached for comment.