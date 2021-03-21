A campaigner demanding that the old hospital in Grantham is saved says he has the support of Lord Brownlow.

Elvis Stooke contacted Lord Brownlow, a descendant of the Brownlows who helped set up the hospital on Manthorpe Road, and has received a response in support of his efforts.

Mr Stooke, who set up the ‘Stop the demolition’ Facebook page, received a response from Lord Brownlow’s office, which said: “Lord Brownlow has given the matter a great deal of thought and feels that whatever is done should be for the benefit of the hospital and the people of Grantham.”

The old Grantham Hospital building on Manthorpe Road which is now derelict. Photo: Toby Roberts (43983432)

Mr Stooke said he was happy with the response and says he believes Lord Brownlow wants the building saved to the people of Grantham.

He said: “I somewhat feel that this statement indicates it is the Grantham people that should be granted this building back to them, as the people of Grantham would have more benefit from this iconic building than [United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust] (ULHT) would have, as we all know their option would be to demolish it.”

The original hospital was established by public subscription with the support of Earl Brownlow, who donated the land. The foundation stone was laid by Countess Brownlow on October 29, 1874. The building, which had cost over £5,000, was opened in January 1876.

ULHT says the building must be demolished for safety reasons.