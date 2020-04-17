Home   News   Article

Campaigner raises money on-line to buy protective equipment for hospital workers and carers

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:45, 17 April 2020

A Grantham hospital campaigner has set up a fund-raising page to help buy personal protection equipment (PPE) for hospital and health workers and carers.

Melissa Darcy says she is aware that Grantham Hospital and local health workers are “treating patients who are positive with Covid-19 without the proper protective equipment”.

Melissa said: “We need to protect our frontline NHS staff and carers so the monies raised from this fund-raiser will be used to purchase and supply our frontline heroes with some extra care and protection.”

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE