A Grantham councillor voiced her concerns over a recent public consultation on acute services at Grantham Hospital when she met with health representatives.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, met with representatives of Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, where she brought up issues surrounding the public consultation that ran until December 2021 into acute services at Grantham Hospital.

A decision following the consultation is expected by March, but Coun Morgan still has a number of concerns about the proposals for the future of Grantham Hospital.

Coun Morgan was concerned about the proposal to move elderly people into the community out of hospital beds, when “nationally there is a desperate shortage of care workers” and that the change could leave a sick or vulnerable patient in the community without the equivalent level of support and monitoring that they would have in hospital.

A CCG spokesperson responded: “The model of care proposed for the acute medical beds in Grantham is centred around widespread national evidence that providing care closer to home and enabling earlier discharge back to the home brings significantly improved outcomes for the patient, particularly the frail and elderly.

“Extended hospital stays can expose patients to potential avoidable harm. The risks of hospital acquired infections, reduced mobility and the risk of suffering a fall in an unfamiliar environment are all greatly reduced when the patient is supported to return home sooner.

“Evidence also suggests that community-based healthcare, when delivered well, can further reduce hospital re-admissions, and studies of early supported discharge and rehabilitation and reablement services have demonstrated a reduction in the ongoing social care needs of patients.”

Coun Morgan added: “[The CCG reps] stated on the call that actually they hadn’t changed the ACU. It wasn’t part of this consultation and in fact they’ve reconfigured the ACU. They hadn’t actually cut it.”

She said that she understood there’d been a significant cut in the level of support in that department, adding: “They just said that they had reconfigured it. I made the point that if they had done so without public consultation, then how legal is that?”

The CCG said: “As referred to in the Grantham Journal article on October 15, 2021, during the Covid pandemic the six bedded ACU was temporarily closed to ensure the separation of medical and surgical patients for safety reasons. These beds were immediately re-provided on the surgical and medical wards where they remain. Since this time the overall number of beds has increased to eight.

“The legal, operational decision to re-locate these beds was part of due process to mitigate the risk of Covid transmission and as such it would have been wholly inappropriate to consult with the public on what was essentially a temporary contingency plan which did not incur any loss of service.”

There were also concerns from Coun Morgan that the consultation lacked a clear list of treatments that would be provided by the UTC compared with what treatments that the A&E provided, so people could see the difference in services.

The CCG responded: “If the proposals for Grantham and District Hospital UTC are implemented, a comprehensive communications plan will be rolled out detailing a full list of exclusion criteria. However, all patients will be assessed based on their clinical need to ensure they receive the right care, in the right place at the right time. For most patients, treatment will be administered at Grantham whilst those with more complex needs will be transferred to other sites where there is access to more specialist support. This happens now.”

Coun Morgan said: “I made the point that in their consultation they said that Grantham did not really have a proper A & E from 2007. We totally disputed this.”

She has since provided evidence of the range of treatments given from 2008 by Grantham A&E, adding that the evidence “clearly indicated the range of treatment given, the urgency of the cases from potentially life threatening to relatively minor. All were dealt with in Grantham and in fact their statement in their consultation was false.”

The CCG said: “Grantham and District Hospital has not had a full A&E service since 2008. NHS Lincolnshire has been presented with information which details the severity of some of the patients who have been treated in the department. At times, patients will deteriorate or present requiring a greater level of support than provided at Grantham Hospital.

“The teams are able to care for and stabilise these patients ahead of being transferred to an appropriate receiving hospital. This support will continue if the proposed model UTC model is implemented. However, Grantham has not had a full type 1 A&E since 2008 and this is evidenced in a number of external reviews of the services offered at Grantham hospital.”

Coun Morgan also made the point that what the consultation failed to mention was that she and other campaigners submitted a petition signed by 33,000 people calling for the 24/7 A&E to remain in 2019.

The CCG responded: “The petition was a demonstration in protest at the overnight closures at the unit and does not relate to the proposed UTC.”

Coun Morgan said that one of the CCG representatives “basically admitted that this change has not come as a result of a local decision. This change has been driven by the Government and the NHS nationally, changing the definition of an accident and emergency unit”.

The CCG said: “The proposals set out in this consultation have been developed by our senior clinicians here in Lincolnshire over a number of years and are based on their professional medical and clinical advice and national clinical evidence, focused on how the best care possible is provided for the patients we serve.”