Campaigners and members of the public vent anger and frustration over the downgrade of Grantham Hospital

Members of the public and campaigners vented their anger and frustration this week at the changes made at Grantham Hospital, including the downgrading of the A&E unit to an urgent treatment centre.

People were given the chance to make statements on the hospital ahead of an extraordinary meeting of South Kesteven District Council on Wednesday.

The council demanded the full restoration of Grantham Hospital services and agreed to send this message to the secretary of state for health Matt Hancock and other health bosses.