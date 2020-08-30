Campaigners bid a fond farewell to Liz at Grantham Hospital vigil

The weekly vigil at Grantham Hospital was held last week to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight.

Hospital supporters took along food to mark the special occasion and they also bid a fond farewell to Liz Wilson, who has left to live in France.

Liz, who has been attending the vigils since they began four years ago, was presented with gifts including a bird box in the shape of the old Grantham Hospital.