Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Campaigners bid a fond farewell to Liz at Grantham Hospital vigil

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 30 August 2020

The weekly vigil at Grantham Hospital was held last week to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight.

Hospital supporters took along food to mark the special occasion and they also bid a fond farewell to Liz Wilson, who has left to live in France.

Liz, who has been attending the vigils since they began four years ago, was presented with gifts including a bird box in the shape of the old Grantham Hospital.

Read more
GranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE