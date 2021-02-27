Pressure is mounting on the owners of the old hospital on Manthorpe Road to save the building for the community.

A couple who have launched a campaign to save the building are calling for it to be formally made an asset of community value and another campaign has also been launched by a local man on Facebook.

The building’s owners, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), says the building will have to be demolished for health and safety reasons.

The old hospital on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, has fallen into disrepair. (44599701)

Daniel and Jackie Beck launched the ‘Save the Cottage Hospital’ campaign and want South Kesteven District Council to help save the building as an asset for the community.

On their bid they said: “We believe the cottage hospital is in danger of being lost forever from the history of Grantham as a landmark point of entry into the town. It has served the community of Grantham from the first days of social welfare through to the modern-day NHS, to now finding itself retired from duty.”

The couple added: “Regardless of its present-day status, it has earned over its many years of loyal service a place forever in the heart and soul of the people of Grantham and the surrounding villages.

“After setting up our campaign we believe its contribution to this town is far from over; yes, it is in need of restoration and the task to return it to its former glory will not be an easy or inexpensive one, but with local support at an all-time high, grants, fund-raising and community promises of labour, supplies and donations this is achievable.

“We see its future as a busy community project hub, incorporating archives, function rooms, community rooms and a cafe, bringing the people of Grantham and surrounding villages back into the heart of the building as it was originally intended.

“These ideas are subject to change as the project advances and community ideas are put forward and discussed, but the original objective of theof the project will remain the same – re-use as a community hub for the people of Grantham and surrounding villages.”

A campaign launched by Grantham man Elvis Stooke has attracted 370 members to his ‘Stop the Demolition' Facebook page.

Mr Stooke said: “There will be people who disapprove of what we are doing and say it’s a waste of time, but we have to stay positive. We all know we have one goal and this is to stop the demolition and look at what we as a community can do to bring the site back to its former glory.”

Ward councillor Ray Wootten will table a question to SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke on the future of the old hospital at a meeting of the full council on

Monday.

Coun Wootten said: “The old hospital was subject to a council motion which was fully supported in 2014. At the time Jane Lewington, former [ULHT] CEO, stated that the old hospital would be part of a new day surgery unit, however nothing transpired.

“History sees changes come and go but the hospital should be retained for the people of Grantham and future generations.”

Grantham Civic Society has also thrown its support behind the bid to save the building.

In a statement it said: “The society would welcome dialogue with the ULH trust and others to establish options for future uses of the premises and we would urge the trust to set out its considered alternatives to demolition.”

The original hospital was established by public subscription with the support of Earl Brownlow, who donated the land. The foundation stone was laid by Countess Brownlow onOctober 29, 1874. The building, which had cost over £5,000, was opened in January 1876.