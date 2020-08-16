Campaigners gather at Grantham Hospital to mark four years since the closure of A&E unit overnight

Campaigners gathered outside Grantham Hospital this afternoon to mark the fourth anniversary since the A&E unit was closed overnight.

Scores of people met to show their support for the hospital where the A&E unit was recently downgraded to an urgent care centre and medical services moved to other sites as United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust tried to ensure the hospital was Covid-19 free and increased elective surgery on the site.

But the gathering was cut short when security staff asked people to move away from the front of the hospital, saying it was private land.

Campaigners gather outside Grantham Hospital to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight. (40625244)

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, which arranged the gathering, was allowed to make a few speeches before moving on.

Campaigner Jody Clark said: "Who would have thought we would still be fighting four years on. It is just ridiculous. Although all these service changes we have objected to they say are for patient safety it is certainly not for the safety of Grantham and district residents because we are the ones left having to travel.

"It is really heart-warming that so many people are still fighting for our hospital. I want to say that we are not going to give up. It doesn't matter whether we aremovedon from here or not we are still going to keep on fighting for Grantham Hospital."

People attending the gathering complained that 'bullying tactics' were being used to move them on and stop them protesting peacefully.

Gallery1

Photographs by Toby Roberts.

Read more GranthamHealth