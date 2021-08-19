Campaigners gathered outside Grantham Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) to mark the fifth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight.

Scores of people gathered to show their support for the hospital and for the local community.

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, was at the vigil with her three sons and paid tribute to the campaigners’ sterling efforts over the years.

She said: “Well done to everyone who has stood outside our hospital week in, week out to highlight the cuts to OUR local services.

You really are the heart of the campaign.”

While at the vigil, campaigners were approached by a couple who needed to attend the A&E department.

Melissa added: “Unfortunately it was closed as it was past 6.30pm. They needed help and were asking us which is the closest A&E.

This really brought home why we all first started this fight so many years ago. Accidents and emergencies happen at all hours.

We live in an ever-growing area with more and more houses being built, main roads going through and around the town, main rail links to big cities. We need a 24 hour level 1 A&E with all the backup services.

I'm upset for whole town and it’s about time we all stood up and said no to these permanent, significant changes to our local healthcare.”

Melissa is now appealing for others to join them in their plight.

She added: “Five years tells us that the closure of our A&E and the persistent stripping and cutting of our services proves that this plan was never temporary but we still have to fight for the services lost or we will never see them return.

“There was a great turnout of support at the vigil this week with plenty of drivers beeping and waving but I really wish more people who show support would actually join the fight. We really will be lost without our services when they all go.

"As a campaign we are thinking of holding a zoom session for anyone who wants to get involved in trying to Save Our Services at Grantham Hospital."

You can get in touch on the Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire Facebook page.

