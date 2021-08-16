Hospital campaigners are continuing their plight for a larger new build hospital as they mark the five year anniversary of the overnight closure of Grantham Accident and Emergency unit.

It was five years ago today (Monday, August 16) that United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) made the decision to temporarily change the opening hours at Grantham A&E due to a severe shortage of middle grade doctors at Lincoln and Boston A&Es.

The unit was downgraded to an urgent treatment centre (UTC) during the pandemic as part of a bid by ULHT to make it Covid-19 free and increase elective surgery there. The A&E service was reinstated in June.

Grantham Hospital. (42206651)

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, a hospital campaign group, also formed in 2016 to give the local community a voice.

Since its inception, the campaign group has held a number of marches and protests, while members and supporters have attended ULHT board meetings and engagements.

In a joint statement released today to mark the fifth anniversary, Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital campaigner Jody Clark and Councillor Ray Wootten have reflected on the past five years and their plans for the future.

In the statement, they said: "So much has happened but not much has changed. We have organised protests, gatherings, and submitted questions and sent countless emails including handing in a petition to No 10 Downing Street.

"We have continued to have great coverage in the media, of our local issues and still we are no further on.

"As we solemnly mark another anniversary, Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital is committed to keep fighting for our local community.

"We have made it abundantly clear, consistently for five years, that we want it reinstating to the 2016 services, including our 24 hour A&E.

"We still await the Acute Service Review which will go out for public consultation allowing us to give our views on a future health service for Grantham and surrounding District.

"As a return to a 24/7 A&E service is unlikely to be an option in the public consultation, from the Healthy Conversations events, we will continue to push for a larger, new build hospital that can meet the needs of future generations, for decades to come especially for an expanding population.

"We want to thank everybody for their continued support, its an amazing achievement to still be such a large group, after all this time. It just shows the passion and determination of the people of Grantham.

"Together we continue to fight 4 Grantham Hospital."

The Grantham Journal has approached ULHT for comment.