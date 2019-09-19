Campaigners replace 'macabre' crosses with love hearts at Grantham Hospital

Hospital campaigners have replaced ‘macabre’ crosses outside Grantham Hospital with red love hearts.

The red wooden crosses had been placed by a group of hospital campaigners ‘as a symbol of the lives lost’ since Grantham Hospital A&E department closed overnight but they were removed by Khoo Chunkheng, a general surgeon at Grantham Hospital, who described them as ‘inappropriate'.

Hospital campaigner Bernice Cullimore believes that the crosses have now ‘served their purpose’.

The hearts have been placed outside the hospital.

She said: “They were put there to get publicity, get people talking and thinking about our hospital. It was a way that we could inform them of the cuts in services that most are unaware of. The reaction they received was perfect, job done so to speak. We still might pop the odd one up occasionally though."

Bernice will now like people to add their own ‘hearts for health.’

She added: “The hearts will be added to every week. We love our hospital, we love our A&E and our hospital staff. The hearts also remind us that there will be lives lost due to the downgrades and cuts."