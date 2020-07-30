Campaigners will gather outside Grantham Hospital to mark four years since A&E closed overnight.

Members of the public are invited to join campaigners at the socially-distanced gathering on Sunday, August 16, at 2pm for 30 minutes.

It will take place outside the old hospital building on Manthorpe Road, so it does not impact on patients accessing the urgent treatment centre and out of respect for the hospital being a ‘green’ Covid-free site.