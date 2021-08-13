Campaigners will stage an anti-drone protest outside RAF Waddington airbase tomorrow (Saturday) to oppose US company General Atomics’ experimental flights of its new SkyGuardian drone over the UK this summer.

Last month airspace regulators decided that flights of the ‘Remotely Piloted Aircraft’ could go ahead. SkyGuardian flights are to be conducted from RAF Waddington from August until September and then from RAF Lossiemouth in North East Scotland, until the end of October.

Campaigners argue that the flights should be cancelled because of safety concerns due to the RAF bases being surrounded by houses, school buildings and local businesses.

An anti- drone protest in Leicester.

Drone Wars UK, who investigates and challenges the development and use of armed drones and other new lethal military technology, point out that planned flights of the same drone over San Diego in the US last year did not go ahead after safety objections from airspace regulators. The flights instead took place away from populated areas.

Tim Street, UK Drone Watch campaign co-ordinator, said: "General Atomics should not be allowed to use the UK’s airspace as a glorified showroom just so they can sell armed drones to US allies. Residents of Lincolnshire need to know the risks of large military drones being flown over their homes and workplaces. We are protesting because the government’s drone’s policy must be subject to democracy, transparency and accountability so that abuses of power are prevented."

An MOD Spokesperson confirmed that all regulations are being followed.

The spokesperson said: “As a registered civil aircraft, the Sky Guardian will be operating in full accordance with Civil Aviation Authority regulations just like any other aircraft in UK airspace.

“This deployment will assist in the development of the Detect and Avoid technology which will permit Protector to fly safely in all UK airspace.”