Campaigners to show their love for Grantham Hospital at protest
Published: 16:15, 07 July 2020
| Updated: 16:16, 07 July 2020
Campaigners supporting Grantham Hospital will be protesting outside the building tomorrow (Wednesday) as part of a new campaign.
Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital will be handing out posters and campaign material which says 'I love Grantham Hospital' with a love heart logo.
The protest will take place between 11.30am and 12.30pm outside A&E.
