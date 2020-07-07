Home   News   Article

Campaigners to show their love for Grantham Hospital at protest

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 16:15, 07 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:16, 07 July 2020

Campaigners supporting Grantham Hospital will be protesting outside the building tomorrow (Wednesday) as part of a new campaign.

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital will be handing out posters and campaign material which says 'I love Grantham Hospital' with a love heart logo.

The protest will take place between 11.30am and 12.30pm outside A&E.

