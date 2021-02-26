Lincolnshire residents aged 60 and over can now arrange their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of the county's 'large vaccination centres'.

The centres are at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena and the Lincolnshire Showground.

Those who do not wish to travel to Boston or Lincoln can wait for their GP surgery to invite them for an appointment. Patients registered with Lakeside surgeries in Stamford and Bourne will be vaccinated in Stamford, and those attending the Galletly Practice in Bourne and The Deepings Surgery will be called to the vaccination hub at the exhibition centre in Spalding.

To make an appointment in Boston or Lincoln, visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 free of charge.

Lines are open all week, between 7am to 11pm.