Police are appealing to help identify a person who might be able to help with enquiries into an assault.

The incident took place in Gravity in Market Place, Grantham on November 5, 2022.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for help to identify the person in this image who we believe might be able to help us with our enquiries into an assault.

Police are looking to identify the woman in the CCTV footage. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62461357)

"The assault is reported to have taken place on November 5, and new lines of enquiry mean that we now have CCTV images we wish to share.

"We recognise this was some time ago, but hope that our local community may be able to help our investigation."

Anyone with information should email PC Durrant on frank.durrant@lincs.police.uk or call 07799090034 quoting crime reference number 22000736601.