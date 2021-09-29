The Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham is appealing to the local community to host a pantomime cast member this winter.

Professional performers from Polka Dot Pantomimes are looking for a place to stay locally over the pantomime season as they perform Jack and the Beanstalk at the theatre.

They simply need a bed, washing facilities and cooking facilities.

Host a Prince or Princess this Winter (51727556)

The cast for the pantomime come from all over the country and will be looking for local people to host them from the beginning of December to early January.

Jade Porter, assistant manager, said: "Anyone who has a spare room that lives within Grantham can be part of this experience hosting the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk.

"They could be hosting a prince, princess, or even the villain…but definitely not the cow.

Jack and the Beanstalk (51727559)

"Essentially we ask the interested parties to give us their details, and we pass them over directly to Polkdot Pantomimes/the cast members themselves that get in touch with them, then they arrange details and payment between them.

"We can them keep their details on file when other performers and artists need places to stay for festivals and events such as the Gravity Fields Festival."

If you're interested, email box1@southkesteven.gov.uk for more information