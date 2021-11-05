The Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham is still appealing to the local community to host a pantomime cast member this winter.

Professional performers from Polka Dot Pantomimes are looking for a place to stay locally over the pantomime season as they perform Jack and the Beanstalk at the theatre.

A spokesperson said: ""We still have some cast members looking for their temporary home this pantomime season.

Host a Prince or Princess this Winter (52876692)

"All they need is a bed, cooking facilities and washing facilities."

The cast for the pantomime come from all over the country and will be looking for local people to host them from the beginning of December to early January.

If this is something you can provide, email box1@southkesteven.gov.uk.