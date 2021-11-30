A Grantham church is appealing for help with hiring or borrowing a donkey for a special Christmas service.

St Wulfram's Church is looking to hire or borrow a live donkey for the Christingle service on Christmas Eve at 4pm.

The donkey plays a role in the Nativity story of the birth of Jesus.

two donkeys credit: istock/tepic (53411253)

Mel Brown, project co-ordinator for the Wulfram Centre for Wholeness and Wellbeing explained how the donkey would be used in the service.

Mel said: "[The donkey] waits at the west door of the church until the point of the story where they enter Bethlehem and then the donkey walks up to the front of the church (if it’s willing to!)

"We are hoping that whoever is able to help us out with this can bring the donkey into the church beforehand so it's more familiar with the setting."

If you can help with providing a donkey or know someone who can, email: mel.brown@stwulframs.com