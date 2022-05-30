The Grantham Canal Society held a open day at the weekend to raise funds and entertain visitors.

On Sunday 29 May, the society held the open day at Woolsthorpe Depot park and raised £700 to support future work.

Michelle Storer, press officer for the Grantham Canal Society said: "We had some information boards about the canal and its history.

"It was primarily to welcome people and talk to them about the canal. More membership shows community support.

"We currently have 800 members and would like to aim for 1000 by the end of the year.

"It was a nice day and is always very friendly. In addition to awareness raising it was also opportunity to do fundraising.

"It was the first open day we held at the depot for some time initially due to Covid, but more recently because of the new slip way we have been building which started in September and finished in March.

"People could see the work being done."

The event lasted from 10am until 3pm, and there was an array of activities for all ages to enjoy.

The activities included information displays, a tombola, refreshments and much more.

The society holds occasional fundraising and open days, however they are currently on the look for a events co-ordinator, which would mean they can put on more regular events.

If you would like to find out more about the work the Grantham Canal Society does, you can find out here.