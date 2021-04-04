The Grantham Canal Society is raising funds to purchase a new van.

The van will be used to help volunteers and work parties travel to various locations along the canal.

Michelle Storer, press officer for the canal society, is spearheading the fund-raiser and has set up a GoFundMe page.

Grantham Canal at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

She said: “We really hope you will support us, every donation however big or small will help and you will all be a part of our restoration programme.

“Our van will be visible along the canal with the Grantham Canal Society logo for identification.”

The Canal and River Trust, Grantham Canal Society (GCS) and the Waterway Recovery Group have been working for the past two years to restore the formerly derelict lock 14 on Grantham Canal, in the Vale of Belvoir, as part of a five-year project to bring locks 14 and 15 back into use.

The restoration had been on hold for several months due to the coronavirus lockdown, before the final work could be completed in November.

The project has already seen the full restoration of lock 15, which last year welcomed its first boat since falling into dereliction in the 1920s.

To donate, visit: www.uk.gofundme.com/f/gsc-crowd-fund-a-van-for-canal-maintenance

For more information, visit: www.granthamcanal.org