The Grantham Canal Society has been chosen by the Co-op Local Community Fund as one of the good causes it is supporting this year and has received the first donation from funds of £337.05.

The canal society’s volunteers are working hard to restore the 33 miles of the Grantham Canal from the River Trent in Nottingham to central Grantham. There is already a restored length of five miles from Woolsthorpe to the A1 where the society runs its popular trip boat “The Three Shires” giving the general public an opportunity to experience cruising along the canal in a narrowboat.

The eventual aim is to connect the canal to the 2,000 miles of navigable inland waterways network so that boats can cruise along the whole canal ending up in the centre of Grantham where the society hopes that one day boats will be able to moor in a basin close to the location of the original basin.

The original canal basin in Grantham. (56227378)

"It’s great to have been chosen by the Co-op," said Polly Browne, who is part of Grantham Canal Society’s fundraising team and lives on a narrowboat herself.

She added: "The restoration of the canal will benefit so many people. Obviously, I would love to be able to cruise up the canal in my boat, but the opening up of the canal would also provide a place for canoeists, paddle boarders, walkers, runners, anglers, and cyclists to relax and enjoy, or even people who just like to be close to water and watch the boats go by.

"The canal is also a haven for wildlife along its green corridor through the Vale of Belvoir, and once fully open will become a great tourist attraction bringing benefits to the local economy and businesses along its route.”

When members of the Co-op buy selected Co-op branded goods and services, 1p from every pound spent will go to support a local cause, and members have the opportunity to choose which of the local causes to support.

Anyone wishing to support the Grantham Canal Society should use this link to nominate them as their chosen charity membership.coop.co.uk/causes/62643

During the cruising season, boat trips can be booked in advance on the website at www.granthamcanal.org/trip-boat

Anyone wanting more information about the Grantham Canal, or wishing to get involved with the restoration work should visit the Society’s website at www.granthamcanal.org