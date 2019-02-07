A Grantham woman has won £2,000 in Saturday’s LotterySK draw.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had bought her ticket to support Grantham Canal Society, and was among 45 people to scoop prizes in the weekly online contest.

There are now over 120 good causes receiving money directly from LotterySK, which is on course to raise over £73,000 for the community in its first year.

Grantham Canal Society is set to top £3,000 of donations this year as it continues to build support.

Its long-term ambition will ultimately see the canal restored, re-opened and back in use along its entire length between Nottingham and Grantham.

The group is 50 years old this year and in the midst of a major lock restoration project, for which it secured an £800,000 grant. But it still has to raise its own cash to support the scheme.

Society fund-raiser Neil White said: “We are restoring a series of four locks in an initial five-year project at Woolsthorpe by Belvoir. We have finished Lock 15 and learned a lot - which we can take forward and help us on 14.

“We contribute to the grant funding and the work is done by volunteers. We need 32,000 bricks for the wall. If we can restore locks 12 and 13, there is a chance we can open the canal for 20 miles.”

The canal originally ran into the centre of Grantham and linked Grantham to Nottingham and beyond to the rest of the country via the extensive national system of waterways.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, SKDC’s deputy leader, said: “It is good to see causes like this benefit from LotterySK, because when we launched it, this is exactly what we had in mind. The society has been working towards full restoration for 50 years and I hope its long-term success encourages other groups to sign up and enjoy the benefits of working with LotterySK.”

